FLORENCE — Jerry Dan Smith, 78, of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial.
He was retired from the U.S. Navy, Sears and Labor Local and he was a member of Grace House Church. He was a Mason and a Shriner. Mr. Smith had a lifelong love of music and played the guitar, banjo and dulcimer. He was a member of Friday Fretters dulcimer group.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kerry Smith of Sheffield, and Dorothy Cossey Pruett of Florence, and twin brother, Kerry Don Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Smith of Florence; daughter, Traci Godwin (Chuck) of Florence; sister, Wanda Talley of Florence; several nieces and nephews.
