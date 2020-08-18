ROGERSVILLE — Jerry E. Davis, 75 of Rogersville, AL, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was a member of Whitehead Baptist Church and was retired from Weyerhauser and International Paper. He loved anything that his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids participated in. One of his favorite hobbies was trading cars.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Harvey Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Keith Hawk officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Oleta Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Marva James Davis; children, Cathy Newton (Richie) and Wade Davis (Sonia); grandchildren, Daphne Thompson (Nick), Audra Young (Sean), Haley Beavers (Parker) and Dylan Davis (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Ty and Drake Thompson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Athens-Limestone Hospital ICU for their loving care and support.
Heaven rejoices when one of God’s people is called home.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented