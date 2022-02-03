GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Jerry E. Pounders, 75, died January 31, 2022. Service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery.

