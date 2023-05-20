F.5.20.23 Marvin Edmondson.jpeg

RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA FORMERLY OF FLORENCE — On May 5, 2023, Jerry Edmondson passed away at the age of 79, two months after suffering a heart attack. His family knows that he fought hard in the hospital so that he could continue to care for his wife of 57 years, Susan Louise Darby Edmondson, of Florence, AL. He was a generous husband and father who devoted his life to providing for his family.

