RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA FORMERLY OF FLORENCE — On May 5, 2023, Jerry Edmondson passed away at the age of 79, two months after suffering a heart attack. His family knows that he fought hard in the hospital so that he could continue to care for his wife of 57 years, Susan Louise Darby Edmondson, of Florence, AL. He was a generous husband and father who devoted his life to providing for his family.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons-in-law, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends he treated as his own.
Jerry was born in Alabama on September 13, 1943, to father, Marvin and mother, Eliza, both of Alabama. He studied mechanical engineering at his beloved University of Alabama and had a successful career in the energy industry. He flew F4 Phantom jets in the Vietnam War for the United States Air Force, retiring after ten years of service. Though not one to talk much of the war, he could talk flying stories all day.
He is already greatly missed by those who knew and loved him, leaving a silent void never to be filled.
A visitation will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Church. The funeral service will immediately follow, with burial in adjoining cemetery.
