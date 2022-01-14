LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jerry Edward Poe, 83, died January 12, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Liberty Grove Cemetery. Mr. Poe was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.