LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jerry “Fuzz” Sizemore, 68, died March 21, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel. He was retired from Advanced Auto Parts as a manager.

