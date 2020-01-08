KILLEN — Jerry G. Lawson, 69, of Killen, AL, passed away January 6, 2020, at his residence. Jerry worked at Proshot Concrete and was a huge Alabama fan.
Survivors include two special girls who he thought of as daughters, Charlotte Pennington and Katrina Carlisle; sisters, Margaret Crosswhite, Rose Lane and Patsy Perry (Peanut); special sisters-in-law, Linda Lawson and Brenda Lawson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Oscar Lawson and Lena Golightly Lawson; brothers, Lynn Lawson and Kenneth Lawson.
Visitation for Mr. Lawson will be on Thursday, January 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Bobby Crosswhite officiating. Burial will be in Odem’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kendell Dean, Wendell Dean, Tony Crosswhite, Brad Lawson, Nick Sharp, Billy Ashley, Troy Cromwell and Derrick Melton.
Honorary pallbearer will be Dickie Hensley.
The family would like to give a special “Thank you” to Troy and Angie Cromwell for all that you did for Jerry. He loved y’all so much.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
