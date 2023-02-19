HALEYVILLE — Jerry Gay Edwards, 70, died February 15, 2023. A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Littleville Cemetery, Haleyville. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

