RUSSELLVILLE — Jerry Glen Kimbrough, 67, died May 13, 2023. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.

