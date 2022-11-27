VINA — Jerry Oneal Gober, 75, died November 25, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, 10 a.m. - noon at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Funeral services will follow at noon in the Chapel, with burial in Burnout Cemetery.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

