VINA — Jerry Oneal Gober, 75, died November 25, 2022.
Visitation will be Monday, 10 a.m. - noon at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Funeral services will follow at noon in the Chapel, with burial in Burnout Cemetery.
He was a veteran of the US Army.
