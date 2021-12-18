KILLEN — Jerry Grigsby, 82, of Killen died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be Monday, December 20, 2021, 12-1 p.m., at North Carolina Church of Christ. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be at North Carolina Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Grigsby was a graduate of Rogers High School. He retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a lifelong member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Grigsby; parents, Herbert and Nellie Grigsby.
Jerry is survived by his devoted son and daughter in law, Thomas and Jean Grigsby; grandchildren, Carley Grigsby, Brock Grigsby (Haley), Caine Herston (Crystal); great grandchildren, Chandler Herston and Cali Herston; brother, Leon Grigsby (Carolyn Morrison); niece, Vanessa Grigsby; dog, Anna Belle (Frances); and a host of extended family and friends who loved him dearly.
Pallbearers will be Brock Grigsby, Caine Herston, Chandler Herston, Jason Bryan, Wes Hamner, and Brad Black.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented