ST. FLORIAN — Mr. Gerald Andrew “Jerry” Gruber, age 73, of St. Florian, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 13th after a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, a retired member of Heat and Frost Insulators Local #78, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was the son of the late Emma Marie Gruber Myrick. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Lanier and her husband, Major David Lanier; grandchildren, Magdalene Gruber, Alex Lanier and Daniel Lanier; brother, Robert E. Myrick; and numerous aunts and uncles.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Conrad and Naomi Gruber and a number of aunts and uncles.
Due to corona virus issues, a graveside service with military honors will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery, St. Florian, with Father John O’Donnell officiating, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN.
The family would like to thank Stephanie Pettus for the care she gave Jerry in his final days.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
