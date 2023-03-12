COLBERT HEIGHTS — Jerry Little Henson, 76, Colbert Heights, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, March 12, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Seth Hood officiating. Interment will be in Isbell Chapel Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
