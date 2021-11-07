WAYNESBORO, TN. — Jerry Lee Hite, 73, died November 5, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. -noon, at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, TN.

Jerry was the husband of Donna Lofton Hite.

