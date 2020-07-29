IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Jerry Hursal South, 68, died July 28, 2020. Graveside service will be 4 p.m. Thursday at New Prospect Cemtery. Visitation from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online guestbook can be accesed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.