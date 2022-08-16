WEST COLUMBIA, SC — Jerry “Jake” Canerday, 76, died August 5, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County and moved to South Carolina to spend time with family. A Celebration of Jake’s life will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Elkins East Chapel.

