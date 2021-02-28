FLORENCE — Jerry Wayne Jernigan, 74, of Florence died Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at NAMC.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 1 p.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Jernigan was from Boliver, Tennessee, and came to Florence to attend and graduate from the University of North Alabama. He was a Real Estate Apprasier for 30 years in the Florence area.
Mr. Jernigan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mary Alice Jernigan; sister, Jane Jernigan Bryant (Milton); step children, Gerald Williams (Agnes) and Cordie Williams (Tania); and grandchildren, Cooper, Sophie, Cordie, and Rhys Williams.
