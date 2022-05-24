ROGERSVILLE — Jerry Julius Patterson, 83, of Rogersville, Alabama passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and three daughters on May 20, 2022.
Jerry was born April 4, 1939 in Rogersville, Alabama to parents Orian and Margaret Greer Patterson. He grew up in Watertown, South Dakota and graduated from Watertown High School in 1957. He then went on to join the United States Navy where he served from 1958 to 1962. Upon his return to Rogersville, Alabama he met and married Marilyn Jo Chandler Patterson. The two were married February 23, 1963. He enjoyed spending time outdoors boating, fishing, school events and activities with his girls. He was a member of Oliver Church of Christ. Jerry was a loving husband to Marilyn and father to his three daughters Julie, Janet and Jerri.
Jerry’s career consisted of working at Pryor Field Regional Airport as an aircraft mechanic from 1962 to 1963. He was a self-employed carpenter from 1963 to 1964. He worked at Reynolds Aluminum (1964 to 1999) / Wise Alloys (1999-2002) where he officially retired.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Orian and Margaret Greet Patterson. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Jo Chandler Patterson; daughters, Julie (Tim) Fretwell, Janet Patterson and Jerri (Darren) Jeffreys; grandchildren, Jordan (Justin) Byram, Jordan Fretwell, Austin Fretwell, Rebekah Whitehurst, Caleb Whitehurst, Elijah Jeffreys and Mary Lynn Jeffreys; great-grandchildren, Bryson Cannon and Jaxon Cannon; and siblings, Terry Patterson, Sherry (Jesse) Stutts and Marlerry (Mike) Little.
A visitation will be held at the Rogersville Funeral Home on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 2 - 4 p.m. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date on his beloved farm.
Special thanks to the great caregivers of Hospice of North Alabama: Lisa Chandler, Michelle Cooper and Annette Woods. And a special thank you to Morris Lentz and the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department.
Donations are being requested in lieu of flowers to the following: Dementia Society of America, Hospice of North Alabama; Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department; Oliver Church of Christ or Heart of Alabama: Save, Rescue, Adopt.
