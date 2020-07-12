MUSCLE SHOALS — Jerry “Knight” Grissom, 77 of Muscle Shoals, passed away from this life to his Heavenly Home Saturday, July 11, 2020. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Bob Pitman officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Fulton Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamilton with Bro. Mike Stancil officiating.
Jerry was a native and lifelong resident of Colbert County, a graduate of Deshler High School class of 1961, and a retired Major from the U.S. Army National Guard after 20 years of service. He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Jerry was a well-known sports broadcaster and salesman for 50 plus years at WLAY and WBTG radio stations. He was the “Voice of the Lions” and the “Voice of the Coffee Yellowjackets” for many years. He also started and hosted the “Coaches Breakfast” for many years. Jerry was inducted in the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame and served six years as a Muscle Shoals City Councilman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hovie and Lela Grissom; sister, Margaret Black; and brother, Randy Stone.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Elizabeth “Lib” Grissom; children, Helicia Russell (Mike) and Terri Leigh Willingham (Tim); grandchildren, Beth Faulkner (Colton), John-Michael Russell, and Parker Willingham; and great granddaughter, Bexleigh Faulkner.
Pallbearers are John-Michael Russell, Parker Willingham, Josh Shirley, Jordan Shirley, Bill Hunt and Marcel Black.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
