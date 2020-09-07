COURTLAND — Jerry L. Nance, 44, died September 5, 2020. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Graveside service is Thursday in Courtland Cemetery.

