TUSCUMBIA — Jerry Larkin Sherrod, 88, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Abrams officiating. There will be a private family burial service at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Jerry was a member and past elder of Tuscumbia Church of Christ and a graduate of Cherokee Vocational Highschool. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Jerry worked at Ford Motor Company, Sheffield Plant, for thirty years. He was also a Board Member of Tennessee Valley Livestock. Jerry will always be remembered for his love of his farm, Black Angus cattle, Alabama football, and the Atlanta Braves. He loved the outdoors and shared that passion with the family he dearly loved. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Mae Sherrod; his parents, Herbert and Lois Sherrod; and his brother, John Barry Sherrod.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Blake Williams Sherrod (Cheryl) and Bryan Larkin Sherrod (Kim); brother, George Lynn Sherrod; grandchildren, Nicholas Williams Sherrod, Alex Reid Sherrod, Mae Burton Sherrod, and Mack Larkin Sherrod; niece, Rebecca Sherrod Richmond; sister-in-law, Emily Monroe Sherrod; and special longtime friend, Mary Ann Fulmer.
Pallbearers will be Nick Sherrod, Alex Sherrod, Ed Crowell, Grant Wright, Ricky Willingham, and Doug Walker. George McWilliams, John Blackwell, and Jimmy Richardson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mars Hill Bible School; Childhaven, Cullman, AL; or Tuscumbia Church of Christ Youth Group Fund.
