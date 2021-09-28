MUSCLE SHOALS — Jerry Lashley, 70, died September 26, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences fo rthe family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.