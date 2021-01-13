HALEYVILLE — Jerry Lawler, 73, died January 11, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at County Line Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in County Line Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

