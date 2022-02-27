WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Jerry Lee Bratcher, 77, died February 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. He was the husband of Linda Bratcher.

