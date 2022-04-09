LEXINGTON — Jerry Lee Howard, 77, died March 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bonnertown Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.