Jerry Lee Howard, 77, of Lexington, AL, died March 3, 2022. A celebration of life service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bonnertown Cemetery, with burial in Bonnertown Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. He was of the Baptist faith.

