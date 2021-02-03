FLORENCE — Jerry Lee Rhodes, 79, died January 28, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Armstead Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence.

