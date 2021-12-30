RED BAY — Jerry Lonnie Henderson, 78, Red Bay, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, December 31, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with sons, Dan, Jeff, and Tim officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Jerry was a Gospel preacher for over 50 years, currently serving as minister at Eastside church of Christ in Red Bay, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Conard and Ovie Henderson; sister, Caroline Joyce Henderson Rickard; infant brothers, Jimmy Conard and Danny Ray Henderson; granddaughter, Rebekah LeAnne Henderson; and grandson-in-law, Kaleb Ryan Guest.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Henderson of Red Bay; children, Dan (JoBeth), Beth, Jeff (Tonya), and Tim (Anna) Henderson; grandchildren, Rachel (Andrew) Armitage, Ruth (Reuben) Prevost, Isaac Henderson, Jonathan (Jacqueline) Henderson, Brooklyn Guest, Benjamin, Laura, and Austin Henderson; great-grandson, Ezekiel Prevost-Ede; and a host of nieces, nephews, and honorary children and grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
