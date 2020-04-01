FLORENCE — Jerry Lovelace, 77, of the Central community, passed away March 30, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He retired from Florence Fire Department as a rank of Lieutenant with 36 years of service. He was also a farmer, he raised cattle, commercial hogs, truck farmed and owned Lovelace Farm. He was of the Baptist faith. Jerry had a strong work ethic which he taught his children. He believed hard work never hurt anyone. His special joy was spending time with his grandchildren and being called “Papa” he enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, raising fruit, and being with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Jewel Lovelace.
He is survived by the love of his life Linda, with 49 years of marriage; daughter, Lisa Balentine (Randy); sons, William, Wesley (Janice) and Kirk Lovelace; grandchildren, Ashley Haynes (Robert), Chris Balentine (Whitney), Georgia, Hank, Lane, Emsley and CJ Lovelace; great-grandchildren, Ayden Haynes, Cole and Callie Balentine; his dogs, Feisty and Frisky; brothers, Scotty, Bobby and Lonnie; sisters, Judy, Gail and Nina; his best friends, Billy Moore and Ralph England.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Mann and Dr. William Heaton for the great care over the years. Graveside service will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on April 1st with Brother Donnie McDaniel officiating.
Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons. In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Heart Association or St. Jude.
