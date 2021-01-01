F.1.1.21 Jerry Lucy.JPG

FLORENCE — Jerry Wayne Lucy, age 77, of Florence, passed away December 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Riverbend Church of Christ Cemetery, with Larry Burbank officiating.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dink and Nellie Lucy and his sister, Linda Black. He is survived by his wife, Jean Lucy; son, Charlie Lucy; daughter, Susie Avery (John); granddaughters, Susie Golliver (Jay) and Jessie Avery; great-granddaughter, Emily Golliver; brothers, Gary, Larry, Roger Dale and Alfred; sisters, Marthann, Liz and Debbie; best friend, L.C. Burns; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.