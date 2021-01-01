FLORENCE — Jerry Wayne Lucy, age 77, of Florence, passed away December 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Riverbend Church of Christ Cemetery, with Larry Burbank officiating.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dink and Nellie Lucy and his sister, Linda Black. He is survived by his wife, Jean Lucy; son, Charlie Lucy; daughter, Susie Avery (John); granddaughters, Susie Golliver (Jay) and Jessie Avery; great-granddaughter, Emily Golliver; brothers, Gary, Larry, Roger Dale and Alfred; sisters, Marthann, Liz and Debbie; best friend, L.C. Burns; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
