LEXINGTON — Jerry Lynn Clemons, 63, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will immediately follow with Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrol and Betty Clemons; brothers, Ronnie Clemons, Charles Clemons, Carrol Clemons Jr., and Boyce Clemons; sister, Patsy Crider.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Jason L. Clemons of Tuscaloosa; brother, Mickey Clemons of Florence; sister, Linda Melton of Waterloo; three grandchildren; A Very Special friend, Robin Lanier.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Please visit www. morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented