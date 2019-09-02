FLORENCE — Jerry Lynn Sharp, 66 of Florence, AL passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a brief illness.
Visitation will be Monday, September 2, 2019 from noon - 2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Gravely Springs Cemetery with William Brewer and Greg Daniels officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Nadine Sharp; parents-in-law, Robert Pete, Jr. and Leila White Clemmons; special brother-in-law, Harold D. Clemmons.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sandra Clemmons Sharp; daughter, Misty Sharp Watson and husband Tryrus Watson; grandchildren, Jackson Watson, Cody Watson and Lake.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented