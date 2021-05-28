TUSCUMBIA — Jerry Lynn Sibley, 82, died May 27, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mt. Hope Baptist Church. Funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Rock Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.