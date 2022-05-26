IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Jerry Mack Jenkins, 66, died May 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shackelford, Collinwood, TN. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery. He was the husband of Rachel Rainey Jenkins.

