TUSCUMBIA — Jerry Mae Muse, 87, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, August 14, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Barrett Long officiating. Interment will be in Florence City Cemetery.
Jerry Mae was a member of First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Logan “Buddy” Muse.
Jerry Mae is survived by her son, Stan Muse (Donna); brother, Ralph Conwill (Martha); grandchildren, Lauren Muse and Josh Muse (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jaxon, and Jameson; and nieces, Valerie Baker (Jim), and Melanie Beck (Chris).
Jerry Mae’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented