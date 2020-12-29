MUSCLE SHOALS — Jerry Marcus White, 51, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Glendale Cemetery with Nick McSpadden officiating.
Mark was a member of Russellville Church of God and Teamsters Local 402. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Anita White.
Mark is survived by his son, Casey White; father, Jerry White (Verna); sisters, Melanie Gibson (Wesley) and Jeanita Evans (Keith); and nieces and nephews, Britney Myers (Chase), Dylan Gibson, Hannah, Shawn Gibson, Gracie, Addison, and Camden Myers.
Pallbearers will be Hook Crowden, Larry McNutt, Michael Berryman, Zac Foreman, Zac Norris, Phillip Horton, and Phillip Berry.
