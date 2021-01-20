MUSCLE SHOALS — Jerry McCullum, age 72, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his residence. There will be a private Memorial held for the family. Jerry served in the Navy for six years, he was a member of Boilermakers local 455, and an Avid Alabama fan.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy McCullum.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Teresa Sharpton McCullum; mother, Frances Richey and stepdad, Eugene; daughters, Trena Emmons, Lorri Deann Thompson (Kevin) and Amy Allen (Myles); brothers, Jimmy McCullum (Pam) and Mike Richey; sister, Marquetta Jordan (David); grandchildren, Clay Weaver, Aaron Emmons, Raven Richardson, Madison Potts and Mason Allen; and great-grandson, Bentley Weaver.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to Compasses Hospice for their love and care that was given to Jerry, and also to Dr. Sung at UAB Kirkland Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to donate to HDSA, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, United States.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
