MUSCLE SHOALS — Jerry McCullum, age 72 of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his residence. There will be a private Memorial held for the family.
Jerry served in the Navy for 6 years; he was a member of Boilermakers local 455, and an Avid Alabama Fan.
Jerry is preceded in death by his fathe, Jimmy McCullum.
Jerry is survived by his wife Teresa Sharpton McCullum; mother, Frances Richey; and stepdad Eugene; daughters, Trena Emmons, Lorri Deann Thompson (Kevin), and Amy Allen (Myles); brothers, Jimmy McCullum (Pam) and Mike Richey; sister, Marquetta Jordan (David); grandchildren, Clay Weaver, Aaron Emmons, Raven Richardson, Madison Potts and Mason Allen; and great grandson, Bentley Weaver.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to Compasses Hospice for their love and care that was given to Jerry, and also to Dr. Sung at UAB Kirkland Clinic.
In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to donate to HDSA
505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, United States
