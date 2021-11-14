LEIGHTON — Jerry B. McGee, 87, Leighton, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, November 14, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Valley Grove Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church, with Greg Beasley officiating. There will be a private family committal service afterwards at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Jerry retired with the US Postal Service and owned and operated Jerry’s Tax Service for over fifty years. He was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church, where he taught the Senior Adult Men’s Class for over fifty years. Jerry was also a member of Masonic Lodge #43, Leighton for over fifty years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lee Tompkins McGee, and parents, Joe and Kathleen McGee.
Jerry is survived by his children, Butch McGee (Pam), Tim McGee (Cheryl), Kathy Alexander (Phillip), and JoAnn Nix (Steve); ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Oscar.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy McGee, Andrew McGee, John McGee, Craig Morris, Nick Alexander, and Mike McGee. His Senior Adult Men’s Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family extends special thanks to Yvonne Shankle for her care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis research.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
