CLIFTON, TENNESSEE — Jerry Millard Prater, 71, died January 3, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Prater’s Chapel, Clifton, TN. The service will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in the church cemetery. He was the husband of Wanda Love Prater.

