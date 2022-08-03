FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Jerry Mitchell Taylor, 74, died August 1, 2022. Funeral will be today at 3:30 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery. Mr. Taylor was a retired teacher and coach.

