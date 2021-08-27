MUSCLE SHOALS

Jerry Neal Hall, 69, died August 18, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.