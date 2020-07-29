TUSCUMBIA — Jerry O’Neal Willis, 79, of Tuscumbia, passed away on the morning of July 27, 2020. Visitation and remembrance of life will be today, July 29, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
Jerry was born and raised in Russellville and later relocated to Tuscumbia where he called home for the majority of his life. He was an employee of the Tuscumbia City Fire Department and retired as Assistant Fire Chief after 25 years of dedicated service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elba (Judy) Willis; parents, Charles and Leoma Willis; sisters, Mildred Zimmerman and Frances Wilburn; and brother, Charles Willis, Jr.
He is survived by his only son, Shawn and wife, Traci; grandchildren, Erin Willis Creasy (Brandon) and Caleb Willis; sister, Josephine Willis Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Drs. Brian Richards, John Young, and Larry Carmichael for your concerted efforts through the years. A special thanks extended to all the nurses working in the NAMC CCU.
The family as well as Colbert Memorial will appreciate those in attendance to please honor all COVID-19 precautions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society and the Muscular Dystrophy Association supported by international firefighters.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
