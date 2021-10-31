HUNTSVILLE — Jerry Parham, 73, died October 28, 2021. There will be a graveside service at West Lawrence Memorial Gardens, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at noon. Public viewing will be Monday from 10a.m. -6 p.m., at Jackson Memory.

