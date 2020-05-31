WATERLOO — Jerry Paul Scott, 74, of Waterloo passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Muse and Derrick Pollard officiating. Burial will be at Bumpus Creek Cemetery, Waterloo, Alabama.
Paul was a native of Lauderdale County and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam Era. He was a retired electrician and maintenance man and attended Wright Chapel United Methodist Church. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Rosie Scott and sister, Earline Vogel.
He is survived by his wife, Deonna Tune Scott; daughters, Melony Carter (Ricardo) and Beth Pollard (Derrick); brother, Bobby Scott (Joyce); sisters, Betty Benson (James) and Gladys Reynolds; grandchildren, Madison Woods (Tyler), Garret Carter, Addie Pollard, and Case Pollard; great-grandson, Tucker Woods; and a host of nieces and nephews.
