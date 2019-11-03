SHEFFIELD — Jerry Pride Stanley, 84, of Sheffield, passed away on October 30, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Jerry was a native of Tuscumbia and a member of First United Methodist Church, Sheffield. He was a Maintenance General Foreman with Ford Motor Company, and later worked as a Maintenance Manager with Doehler Jarvis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Monteen McNeece Stanley; son, Stuart Stanley; parents, Walter Lee and Laura Alice Stanley; brothers, Jarman, Jack, and Joe Stanley; and sister, Betty Manush.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Tim Stanley (Jennifer), Jon Stanley (Nikki), Britt Stanley, and Pride Stanley (B.J.); brother-in-law, Roger Harold McNeece; sister Sarah Lee Williams; grandchildren, William Pride Stanley Jr., Hannah Joy Stanley, Taylor Anne Aldridge (Robert), Laura Dison, and Sarah Isbell; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mark Manush, Stan Manush, Mike Williams, Robert Aldridge, Lee Stanley, Jeff Box, and Steve Stanley.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented