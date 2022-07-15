TUSCUMBIA — Jerry Wayne Taylor, 71, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 21, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 4:00 p.m., with Jacob Walker officiating.
Rabbit was a member of Colbert Heights Church of Christ and a member of the NRA. He was an avid squirrel hunter and loved to build hot rods. He was preceded in death by his wife, Latishue Taylor; parents, Pete and Inez Taylor; and brothers, Sammy and Olin Taylor; sister, Verlon Taylor.
Rabbit is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Wade (Kenneth); sister, Betty Seal (Wade); grandsons, Joseph Wade (Abby) and Robert Wade; one great-granddaughter on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family offers special thanks to the staff of Huntsville Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.
