ROGERSVILLE — Jerry Samuel Lansdell, 67, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was retired from Pipefitters Local No. 760 after 40-plus years. He spent his recent days fishing, hunting and attended his grandchildren’s events.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 28th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Warmack Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Hammond, Waymon Bain, Dallan Montgomery, Roger Hollandsworth, Steve Pennington and Gary Whitlock.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Pauline Lansdell; wife, Joyce Lansdell and brother, Michael Lansdell. He is survived by his children, Jerry Lynn Lansdell and Misty Lansdell Montgomery; grandchildren, Taylor and Dallan Montgomery and girlfriend of 12 years, Sharon Whitlock.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Lansdell family.
