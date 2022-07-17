TOWN CREEK — Mr. Jerry Wayne Scoggins, 75, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 . Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Hardshell Cemetery in Town Creek. Jerry was married to the late Rose Dawson Scoggins.

