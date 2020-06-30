FLORENCE — Jerry Shaw, 82, of Florence died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Vanderbilt Hospital.
Private family funeral service will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 11 A.M. at Elkins Funeral Home with Wayne Williams and Scott Coats officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Shaw served in the U.S. Navy and Honor Guard in Washington D.C. from 1958-1960. He was a member of Northwood Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating and anything outdoors.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Azalia Shaw; daughters, Karen Shaw Poole (Steve) and Elizabeth Shaw Hartfield; grandchildren, Natalie Poole Lasley (Trey), Amanda Poole, Elizabeth Hartfield, Walker Hartfield and Kate Hartfield; sister, Suzanne Shaw Gardner (Earl).
Pallbearers will be Steve Poole, Earl Gardner, Robert Gardner, Dr. Gerald Norris, Ronald Smith and Jerry Dowd.
